Man arrested for alleged murder of brother at Insu Village

A 35-year-old man was arrested at Insu Village in the Kavango West Region after he reportedly stabbed his brother to death on Thursday.

A weekend crime report by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) here Sunday indicated that the incident happened around 20h00 on Thursday when an alleged fight broke out between the two brothers during which the suspect stabbed the brother multiple times on the left back shoulder with a knife.

The deceased died instantly and has been identified as Sikongo Matheus. The cause of the fight between them is unknown.

The next of kin of the deceased were informed.

In an unrelated incident in the Zambezi Region, a 45-year-old man succumbed to stab wounds at Ngoma clinic on Thursday, after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife in the stomach at Kapolota Village.

The deceased was referred from the Ngoma clinic to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital where he received treatment and was discharged on the same day.

He reportedly started bleeding at home and was taken back to Ngoma clinic but died on arrival at the clinic.

He has been identified as Chris Swaniso Masilani and his next of kin have been informed.

A male suspect was arrested in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, three male suspects aged 28, 31 and 48 were arrested on Thursday for the alleged theft of maize at the Sikondo Green Scheme in the Kavango West Region.

It is reported that the trio stole fresh maize from the field and loaded them in a Toyota Hilux bakkie but were spotted immediately.

About 44 bags of 50 kilograms of maize were stolen and only 17 bags were recovered during their arrest.

The trio are believed to be security guards at the green scheme who were contracted to protect the property of the irrigation scheme.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency