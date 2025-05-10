

Malipo: With a tea plantation history spanning over 400 years, Malipo County in Yunnan Province is showcasing the success of China’s poverty alleviation and rural revitalisation efforts. Located in the southeastern part of Wenshan Prefecture, Malipo is home to eight indigenous ethnic groups – Han, Zhuang, Miao, Yao, Yi, Dai, Gelao, and Mongolian. It is also home to over 133 hectares of tea plantation that have provided sustainable livelihoods for locals, while enhancing regional infrastructure and international trade.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, on Friday, the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) and Malipo County’s Communist Party Committee hosted the opening of the Third Laoshan International Tea Festival. The festival is a testament to how tea cultivation helped to turn a once impoverished region into a vibrant, globally-recognised centre of tea culture. Malipo’s tea will make a historic appearance at the United Nations in May, underscoring its role in the global story of China’s poverty alleviation.





In her keynote address, China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Hua Chunying, highlighted how Malipo’s tea industry reflected China’s broader poverty reduction strategies. ‘This tea is more than just a source of income. It tells the story of China’s efforts to transform rural areas through targeted aid and diplomacy.’ The tea, once a humble local crop, has become a symbol of China’s international engagement, often presented as a ‘national gift’ at global events. It has been featured in 16 countries, showcasing China’s commitment to cultural exchange and mutual learning.





Malipo’s transformation is also a result of strong diplomatic support facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China. Earlier, during a news conference, Xiao Changju, Mayor of Malipo County People’s Government, said that the tea festival was an opportunity for Malipo to expand its international cooperation and elevate its global presence. ‘To achieve the goals of enriching border residents, beautifying border areas, stabilising border communities, and fortifying border defences, Malipo must open its doors wider and reach new heights through external collaboration.’





Under the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malipo’s tea industry has played a central role in its economic and social revitalisation, helping to lift the region out of poverty. In 2020, Malipo shed its label as an ‘impoverished town’ through efforts that included the revitalisation of its ancient tea trees. Also, upon the invitation of the foreign affairs ministry, Sunwah Group, in 2023 signed a cooperation agreement with Malipo County, and its investment of 10 million yuan has helped to develop the tea industry. Since 2023, the industry has developed 28 tea products, processed over 60 tonnes of tea leaves and created over 8,000 job opportunities.





Jason Choi, Director, Jason KS Choi Foundation and Sunwah Group, said it was the group’s mission and social responsibility to help local citizens to earn better. ‘Tea factories were previously without standardisation and modernisation but it is a different situation at the moment. Malipo boasts of a unique natural environment and abundant resources with over 6,000 tea trees; therefore, sustainability for the environment is a driving force for us,’ he said.





Ambassador Wang Donghua of the CPDA praised the global impact of Malipo’s tea. He said the essence of Chinese tea culture, harmony, equality and mutual respect, was embodied in Malipo’s success, and it reflected China’s vision of a shared future for humanity. ‘Malipo’s rise from poverty to prosperity is a testament to the power of strategic diplomacy and the potential of agricultural industries such as tea to drive economic transformation.’





In the future, Malipo plans to expand its tea industry further, with goals to enrich border communities, beautify local areas, and stabilise border defences through increased global collaboration.

