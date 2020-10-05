Malawi: Chakwera’s Visit to Mozambiaque to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Tete, Mozambique — The ministry of Foregin Affairs has described Tuesdays Visit to the Republic of Mozambique by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera as crucial in strengthening diplomatic ties between Lilongwe and Maputo.

Speaking in an interview from Mozambique on Monday, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Lucky Sikwese said while in Mozambique, the Malawi leader will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart President Filipe Nyusi in Songo town.

Sikwese said during the president’s solidarity visit, apart from holding bilateral talks with Mozambican president, he will appreciate Cahora Basa hydro power Dam and a step up transformer station which Malawi is likely to connect electricity under Malawi and Mozambique interconnection project.

&The purpose of the visit is to discuss areas of mutual interest in the enhancement of bilateral relations between Malawi and the Mozambique. Malawi and Mozambique share strong historical bilateral ties and a common border. Apart from that, the president will also tour a plant under Malawi – Mozambique power transmission project which is under construction,” said Sikwese.

According to Sikwese, the president will be accompanied five ministers and the chief Secretary to the President and cabinet.

Malawi and Mozambique has previously signed several agreements and one of them being Bilateral Trade Agreement which was signed in December, 2005 negotiated under the broader structure of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC).

This is the third international visit for His Excellency the president, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera since ascending to power June this year.

Source: Malawi News Agency