Mahama will fix challenges in various sectors of the economy – Spokespersons



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reit­erated the ability of its flag bearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, to address the current challenges of various sectors of the economy, including the health and security sectors, as outlined in the party’s 2024 manifestos.

The NDC on Saturday launched its man­ifesto in Winneba, in the Central Region, where Mr Mahama outlined a 26-point agen­da his government will implement in his first 120 days in office if he wins the 2024 general elections.

The manifesto touched on various sectors of the economy, including health, education, security, as well as no-fee-stress policy, the establishment of a Women Development Bank and the scrapping of obnoxious taxes such as the E-levy.

Speaking at the press conference at its headquarters in Accra yesterday, three spokespersons of the party took turns to elaborate on what the NDC would do to im­prove education, health, and security sectors of the country.

The three are Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Medical Scho

ol and NDC Parliamentary candidate for Lambussie in the Upper West region, Professor Titus K. Beyuo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West Constituency, Mr Peter Lanchene Too­bu, and the MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak.

Prof Beyuo, who decried the current challenges facing the health sector, including brain drain, said the next NDC government would prioritise the conditions of health workers in the country by completing the establishment of additional campuses of the University of Health and Allied Science in Keta and Battor.

Additionally, he indicated that the next NDC government would add to the coun­try’s health infrastructure and prioritise the support for herbal, traditional, and alternative medicine development in the country.

This, he said, the party intended to achieve through the expansion of health infrastruc­ture to restore prompt employment, and refur­bishment of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as an additional quaternary specialist hospital to reduce medical care and training abroad.

Tou

ching on security, Mr Toobu noted that the next NDC government would construct housing units and refurbish dilapidated and abandoned housing units for military person­nel across the country.

Also, he indicated that the next NDC gov­ernment would recruit 25,000 security offi­cers to add to its current strength and expand the implementation of a community-based crime prevention programme that focused on high-crime areas.

For his part, Dr Apaak said the next NDC government would improve early childhood and basic education, secondary and tech­nical and vocational education and training (TVET) and tertiary education.

Source: Ghana Web