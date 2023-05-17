LPM wins Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency by-election

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) won the Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency by-election that was held on Monday, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer Theo Mujoro has announced.

Mujoro in a media release on Tuesday said ECN Returning Officer Roseline Keramin officially announced the results.

A total of 2 912 votes were counted and 16 ballots were rejected.

The Landless People’s Movement candidate Willem Petrus Labuschagne won the by-election with 1 270 votes out of the 2 912 counted.

Swapo Party candidate Elias Kharuxab received 872 votes, while Gerrit Albertus Witbooi who contested as an Independent Candidate (IC) received 463 votes.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Johannes Frederick Jacobus Eiman received 275 votes, while the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC)’s Magdalena van Staden received 32 votes.

The by-election was held after LPM removed its previous regional councillor, Gerrit Albertus Witbooi.

The registered voters for the Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency by-election was 6 675 which translates to a total voter turnout of 43.8 per cent.

“The ECN extends its gratitude to all election officials, party agents, the Namibian Police and the media for overseeing the conduct of a transparent and credible electoral process, as well as the maintenance of law and order,” Mujoro said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency