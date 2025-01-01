Local Companies Bolster Nigeria’s Defense Production to Enhance National Security



ABUJA: Local players in Nigeria’s defense sector are making substantial strides in bolstering the country’s defense production capabilities, significantly contributing to national security efforts. The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has been at the forefront of these efforts, aiming to achieve 40 percent self-sufficiency in local manufacturing and production of defense equipment by 2027, as part of a broader government initiative to reduce reliance on foreign imports.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, DICON, established in 1964, focuses on producing essential military hardware such as small arms, ammunition, and armored vehicles. Local companies, including E-PAIL Nigeria and Proforce Nigeria Limited, have emerged as key contributors to this initiative. E-PAIL recently delivered 20 advanced Light Tactical Armoured Vehicles (LTAVs) to the Defence Headquarters, enhancing military operations with state-of-the-art weapons and communication systems.





E-PAIL Chairman Kola Balogun emphasized the importance of indigenous industries in strengthening Nigeria’s defense technology. He highlighted the significance of implementing the new DICON law to create an enabling environment for local players, ensuring fair licensing and compliance standards. Balogun stressed the need for government support and research to further boost local capabilities, which he believes could eventually lead to Nigeria exporting defense equipment to neighboring countries.





Similarly, Proforce Nigeria Limited has made notable contributions by supplying the Nigerian Army and Air Force with various military platforms, including the PF ARA Mines Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and Armoured Buffalos. Proforce’s Business Development Manager, Kayode Nariwo, noted that the new DICON Act and Executive Order 5 provide local producers with better opportunities, emphasizing the importance of meeting international standards and addressing infrastructure challenges.





The recent inaugural board meeting of DICON, presided over by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, marked a crucial step towards revitalizing Nigeria’s defense manufacturing sector. The meeting followed the enactment of the DICON Act 2023, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, which aims to modernize and expand DICON’s operations, aligning with Nigeria’s self-sufficiency goals in defense production.





Matawalle underscored DICON’s pivotal role in national security and the importance of partnerships with local industries to foster job creation and enhance defense capabilities. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting DICON as a critical component of Nigeria’s military industrial complex, with recent advancements highlighting the private sector’s significant role in achieving these milestones.

