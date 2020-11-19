Lithium Werks Power Cell Manufacturing Continues to Grow

AUSTIN, Texas and ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Though 2020 has brought many unprecedented challenges to all businesses around the world, Lithium Werks continues to manufacture the Best in Class patented Lithium Iron Nanophosphate™ Power cells for the most demanding markets.

Our 26650 Nanophosphate™ cells are used as single cells, as well as to build cell-packs and modules like our Lithium Werks P40-24 battery modules. They are implemented by our customers in a wide variety of power, pulse, and stand-by applications. The market-leading Power, Safety, and Life of our LFP cells makes them ideal for use in many critical applications. Our 18650 and 26650 cells are used in business sectors such as energy storage, UPS, communication technologies, aerospace, emergency and other lighting applications, industrial equipment, medical devices, and consumer goods just to name a few. They are a key business for our organization and are a growing share of our product portfolio.

Lithium Werks can produce millions of 18650 and 26650 cells a month in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in China. Thanks to the continued demand from our prestigious customers, across a wide spectrum of applications, there are no plans to discontinue either cell for a very long time.

To learn more about our power cells, visit this link: https://lithiumwerks.com/ products/cells/

