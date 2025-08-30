

Abuja: Librarians must embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and reposition themselves for relevance in an era defined by rapid technological change. The Immediate Past President of the association, Dr. Dominic Omokaro, made the call in Abuja at the 2025 Annual Dinner and Award Night of the NLA. The event’s theme was ‘The Library, the Librarian and Society in the Age of Innovation: The Challenge of Relevance’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Omokaro stressed that while digital transformation is reshaping knowledge management and access, librarians must not lose sight of the profession’s enduring values of service, integrity, and knowledge preservation. He emphasized the need for librarians to adapt to innovations while maintaining the essence of their calling.





The Chief Executive of Havilah Group, Mr. Lanre Adesuyi, described libraries as indispensable pillars of national progress and called for the completion of the long-abandoned National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja. Adesuyi, who chaired the occasion, highlighted the evolving role of libraries and librarians in today’s information-driven world.





Adesuyi further described the library as ‘a living hub of knowledge, ideas, innovation, and societal transformation’ and the librarian as ‘a navigator, guide, and innovator helping society make sense of overwhelming information’. While celebrating awardees for excellence in the profession, he underscored the urgent need to complete the National Library’s headquarters, which has remained uncompleted for more than two decades.





He appealed to the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, to prioritize the completion of the project without further delay. Prof. Roseline Echezona, in her keynote address, discussed numerous challenges facing Nigerian libraries, including limitations in physical infrastructure, reimagining the library in the digital age, a significant digital divide, and the lack of programs promoting a vibrant reading culture. She called for adequate investment in infrastructure and supportive policy to bridge the digital divide.





The event featured the presentation of awards to distinguished library professionals, including fellows and brand ambassadors. It also included the investiture of the new President of NLA, Dr. Lawal Umar.

