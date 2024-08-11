Léraba: The environmental holiday camp launched for the benefit of students on vacation



Ouagadougou: The High Commissioner of the Léraba province, Mahamadi Congo, gave, on Wednesday August 7, 2024 in Sindou, the starting point of the activities of the 10th edition of the environmental holiday camp organized by the provincial management in charge of the Environment for the benefit of young people.

Let’s go for environmental education for the young people in Léraba.

The provincial department in charge of the Environment of Léraba has organized environmental holiday camps every year since 2015, with the aim of raising awareness among young people of the realities of environmental problems and providing solid foundations for safeguarding and/or restore the environment.

This year, the starting point for the activities of the 10th edition of the Environment Holiday Camp was given on Wednesday August 7, 2024 in Sindou.

The high commissioner of the province of Léraba, Mahamadi Congo, came to encourage the learners and give advice for the learning which will last a month.

Campers will be equipped, a

mong other things, with the notion of non-timber forest products (NTFP), their transformation into soumbala, shea butter, teedo juice, soap, the establishment and management of a nutritious garden and the management of waste in their immediate environment as well as study and tourist outings.

The provincial director in charge of the Environment of Léraba, Harouna Sandwidi, also promoter of the activity, said he was happy to see more than 200 students usefully occupied during the holidays.

Source : Burkina Information Agency