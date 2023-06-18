Legislative steps needed to modify common law principle used in same sex marriage ruling: Nikanor

The Swapo Party Central Committee on Saturday directed that government immediately take executive and legislative steps aimed to introduce a Namibian law-compliant definition of the word ‘spouse’ into the Immigration Control Act.

This comes after the Party’s Central Committee discussed the Supreme Court’s ruling on same-sex marriage, which recognises same-sex marriages involving Namibians conducted overseas.

Pronouncing the party’s stance on the supreme court’s ruling in the capital, Swapo’s Secretary for Information and Mobilisation, Hilma Nikanor said the proposed legislative steps will inevitably modify (not repeal) the common law principle applied by the Supreme Court only for purposes of section 2(1)(c) of the Act.

“Over the last 33 years, the Swapo party had notably, through its government taken necessary steps in order not only to make new laws but also to repeal and modify existing laws that do not serve the public interest’” Nikanor said.

She added that having carefully considered and reflected on the matter, the party expressed grave concern and disappointment over the judgement and its effect on society, noting that the Swapo party strongly condemns and repudiates all kinds of immoral and indecent acts and other associated acts that are either inconsistent with Namibian laws or against public policy.

“In this respect, the Swapo party directs its government to enforce all laws in force that are aimed at preventing and combatting such acts,” she said.

Nikanor reiterated and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the constitutional provisions under Article 78(3), that is, non-interference with the Judiciary and the protection of the dignity and effectiveness of Courts.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency