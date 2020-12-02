LeddarTech, a Key Sponsor at the Sensor & IoT Virtual World Week in December, Explores Sensing Modalities and Actionable Data for Automated Driving

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its participation at this year’s Sensor & IoT Virtual World Week event occurring between December 7-11, 2020.

This live streaming event provides an exciting forum for delegates to interact and learn from technology and innovation leaders from across the globe through keynote events, panels sessions, and roundtable discussions.

“We look forward to joining Sensor & IoT Week in both a speaking capacity and as an exhibitor to share our insights, to collaborate, and to exchange ideas and concepts that shape the future of this industry,” stated Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer of LeddarTech. “In the case study, I will present how different sensing modalities contribute to object and event detection and response (OEDR), and how a sensor fusion and perception stack is critical in providing the high-quality, actionable data necessary to autonomous vehicle performance,” Mr. Olivier concluded.

LeddarTech’s participation:

December 7 @ 2:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CET: Keynote case study from LeddarTech’s CTO Pierre Olivier entitled “Sensing Modalities and Actionable Data for Automated Driving”

Keynote case study from LeddarTech’s CTO Pierre Olivier entitled “Sensing Modalities and Actionable Data for Automated Driving” December 11 @ 2:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. CET: Panel Discussion “The Impact of COVID-19 on Smart City Strategies and Developments – What Does the Future Hold?” with LeddarTech’s President and COO Frantz Saintellemy along with other Smart City experts.

December 7-11: The LeddarTech virtual exhibition booth showcases the various sensing solutions offered, including LeddarVision™ for ADAS and AD applications. Technical representatives will be available online throughout the event to respond to delegate queries.

“This event marks the latest of an impressive roster of events this year for LeddarTech as we have been active and involved in over thirty digital and live events, including a record number of international webinars,” stated Daniel Aitken, Vice-President of Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management at LeddarTech. “The transition from physical events to digital events has allowed LeddarTech to connect with many new customers and partners, and we will continue to build upon this momentum in 2021,” concluded Mr. Aitken.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttle, truck, bus, delivery vehicle, smart city/factory, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

