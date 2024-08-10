Le Burkina Faso et le Togo réaffirment leur fraternité et leur solidarité



Ouagadougou: The head of Burkina Faso diplomacy, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, transmitted yesterday, Friday, a message of brotherhood and solidarity from President Ibrahim Traoré to his Togolese counterpart Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, AIB learned.

“The President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has mandated us to come and reaffirm his message of fraternity and solidarity as well as the positive appreciation of the leadership of the Togolese president on issues in the sub-region,” declared Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, according to comments reported by the presidency of Togo.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, accompanied by his colleague from the Territorial Administration Émile Zerbo, had just been received by Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

Source: Burkina Information Agency