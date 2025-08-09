

Lagos: A Lagos lawmaker, Mr. Temitope Adewale, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to education, expressing confidence that his initiatives will achieve 100 percent literacy by 2031. Adewale made this statement during the screening for the distribution of his free GCE forms to prospective candidates on Saturday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adewale, who represents Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, emphasized that investment in education is key to addressing many national challenges. He praised the Federal Government’s initiatives aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children in both northern and southern Nigeria.





The lawmaker highlighted that these initiatives are designed to remove youths from the streets and engage them in meaningful ventures, including education. He noted that since the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) by the Tinubu administration, there has been an increase in the number of Nigerians seeking admission into tertiary institutions.





Adewale also mentioned that the administration, in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has built and revitalized many Almajiri schools in the north to address the issue of out-of-school children. Additionally, the administration has established the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE).





The Chairman of the House Committee on Transport stated that President Tinubu is making significant efforts to boost education in the country. He expressed optimism that by 2031, Nigeria will achieve a 100 percent literacy rate and resolve the challenge of out-of-school children. These initiatives, he said, demonstrate the government’s strong commitment to youth development.





Adewale revealed that by April 2025, NELFUND had received over 500,000 student loan applications nationwide, describing this figure as encouraging and helpful for government planning. He also noted the continued support from state governments for the Federal Government’s educational initiatives.





The lawmaker recalled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent attendance at the graduation of 5,300 residents from the Lagos Skill Acquisition Programmes, alongside other educational interventions. Speaking about the free GCE forms, Adewale reiterated that education remains a priority in serving his constituents.





This year, 400 GCE forms are being distributed, and JAMB forms are also provided, recognizing education as a powerful tool to change lives and shape the future. Adewale mentioned that the Adewale Temitope Educational Initiatives (ATA-EI) has distributed over 8,000 free GCE and JAMB forms, with 120 students on scholarships.





He emphasized that the program is part of his commitment to ensure no student misses opportunities due to financial constraints, with the goal of making Ifako-Ijaiye the most educated local government in Nigeria by 2031.

