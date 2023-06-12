LASG seeks stakeholders support for gas project

Lagos State Government on Friday urged the state residents to embrace natural gas for cleaner energy, mass job creation, boost in commerce and quantum leap in the economy.

Dr Omobolaji Gaji, Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, made the call at a stakeholders’ engagement on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Gaji was represented by Dr Olasunkami Sojinu, Director of EIA, Office of Environmental Services of the ministry.

The meeting, which took place at the Iru Victoria Island Local Council Development Area Hall on Muri-Okunola Street, was streamed live on Facebook.

It was on the “Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the Proposed Natural Gas Distribution Pipelines Project Across Four Local Governments in Lagos State”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 71km gas pipeline is proposed to begin at Marina and terminate at Epe.

Gaji said that Gaslink Nig. Ltd. was encouraging local consumption of gas; hence, its expansion through the project.

He said although the pipeline laying project was a private sector initiative, the state government was involved because of EIA to be able to raise awareness for delivery of sustainable infrastructure.

Gaji said that the ministry collaborated with Gaslink in hosting the meeting to ensure that all stakeholders were carried along, to address concerns and to get support for the project.

He said the project was in line with the state government’s vision for use of gas, adding that the EIA was necessary in line with laid down laws and procedures.

The permanent secretary said that, in the long run, the project would be beneficial to all Lagos residents; thus, the need for proper EIA to remove any threats to humans and the environment.

He advised the residents to make necessary contributions toward having a resilient and sustainable gas project.

“This project is going to enhance economic activities in Lagos State, it is going to create jobs and it is going to accelerate development and boost commerce for the people of Lagos,” he said.

Mrs Yetunde Tella, Project Manager, Gaslink Nig. Ltd., in her presentation, explained how the gas pipe would run through Lagos-Island, Eti-Ona, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe local governments.

She demonstrated how the 71km gas pipeline would take off at Marina and terminate at a proposed airport area at Epe.

Tella said that natural gas was different and safer, adding that it was lighter than air, less flammable and convenient, and not toxic.

She said that the gas was safe to pass through underground pipelines.

She added that safety measures were included in the project from design to construction and operations stages to avert danger, in line with statutory provisions.

Mr Uche Okpata, Head of Engineering, Gaslink Nig. Ltd., explained the standard depth requirements the firm was adopting in burying pipes to ensure public safety.

He said that there was no need for the residents to nurse fear about the laying of the gas pipe.

According to the engineer, the firm has pipelines crisscrossing several Lagos industries for over 20 years and has not recorded any explosions.

Mr John Okoro, the company’s Head of Environmental Health, Safety and Quality, explained how gas transportion pressure was controlled underground for safety considerations.

“Eighty per cent of industries in Lagos depends on our gas,” he said.

The Secretary of Victoria Island and Ikoyi Residents Association, Alhaji Abdulateef Muse, said that cooking gas had various attributes that caused fear of fire outbreak in the minds of people.

He thanked the organisers for the meeting but appealed for further community engagements for more sensitisation to douse the fear.

Some other stakeholders also raised concerns which were addressed.

Earlier, Mr Lasisi Adedoyin, Director, EIA Unit, Environmental Assessment Department, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, listed the communities through which the pipe would pass through.

He urged the residents to visit their respective local governments to study the draft of the EIA and make observations.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria