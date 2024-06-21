LASG arraigns ex-Punch worker over alleged N998m fraud



The Lagos State Government on Thursday arraigned a former employee of Punch Nigeria Ltd., Olusegun Ogunbanjo, charged with N998 million stationary fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunbanjo, whose residential address was not provided, was arraigned on eight counts bordering on conspiracy to commit felony to wit obtaining under false pretence, stealing and forgery.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his not guilty plea, the state Counsel, Mrs Qawiat Shomade, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison, pending the hearing and the determination of his bail application.

The Defence Counsel, Mr T.E. Okeke, informed the court that he was appearing for the first time in the matter and that he needed ample time to file the bail application.

Okeke pleaded with the court for a closer date for him to file and move the bail application on behalf of his client.

‘My lord, I plead for a closer date to tender an applica

tion to grant the defendant bail,’ he said.

Justice Ismail Ijelu, thereafter, remanded the defendant in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

Ijelu told the defence that the court would have looked into the bail application if it was ready.

‘If you had your application, the court would have looked into it but while we wait for it, the defendant should be remanded at the correctional facility,’ he said.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct.16 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, the prosecution told the court that the defendant with others still at large allegedly committed the offences between January 2017 and December 2022 in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecution submitted one of the court count that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N417 million from one Mr Durodola Balogun on the pretext that he was going to use the money to purchase stationaries and supplies for financing Local Purchase Order from Punch Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecutor also a

lleged the defendant fraudulently collected N581 million from one Mr Olusola lkuyajesin under the guise of purchasing stationaries and supplies for financing Local Purchase Order from Punch Nigeria Ltd.

The state counsel told the court that the defendant allegedly stole and converted the sum of $5,000, property of lkuyajesin to his personal use.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant forged Punch Local Purchase Orders.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences violate Sections 411 (2) 314, 285, 287 and 365 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

Source: News Agency of Nigeria