Strategic Collaboration positions Lantronix for long-term, high-margin growth in defense and commercial drone markets projected to reach $57.8B by 2030*

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced that its NDAA/TAA-compliant solution has been selected by Gremsy, a leading global manufacturer of advanced camera gimbal stabilizers for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Leveraging its strong history in camera applications, Lantronix continues to increase its momentum in the drone market with this breakthrough solution, which provides improved power efficiency for longer drone operational times while consuming less energy when processing tasks.

Built on Lantronix’s Open-Q 5165RB System on Module (SoM) based on the Qualcomm® Dragonwing processor, the solution powers Gremsy’s new drone platform and its Lynx ISR payload, built for seamless integration with the Hadron 640R dual thermal-visible camera from Teledyne FLIR OEM. This integrated solution is currently in production with multiple Lantronix customers.

Designed to enable drone integrators to deliver high-performance, low-power compute and real-time AI capabilities, this solution shortens Gremsy’s time-to-market while providing long-term revenue opportunities for Lantronix in the fast-growing commercial and defense drone sectors. With Lantronix’s relationship with Gremsy and other drone industry manufacturers, Lantronix has expanded its global go-to-market reach, strengthening its position as the trusted source for reliable, compliant solutions for enabling cameras for drones. This combination of AI performance and compliance creates a sustainable advantage for Lantronix in the rapidly expanding defense and autonomous systems market.

“Lantronix is a valued contributor to our next-generation platform, supporting the development of secure, compliant drone solutions. We chose Lantronix over the competition as it is the trusted global leader in the global drone industry as well as its long-standing relationship with Qualcomm. With its Qualcomm Dragonwing-based solutions, Lantronix delivers industry firsts, including a direct connection with the FLIR Hadron 640R, enabling the Lynx payload with Edge-based capabilities in real-time,” said Nguyen Van Chu, vice general director at Gremsy.

“With an increasing number of top-tier global drone customers, Lantronix is a critical enabler of secure, high-performance drone platforms,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO of Lantronix. “Our work with Gremsy as well as a growing number of drone industry manufacturers and developers demonstrates our ability to deliver at scale while meeting stringent NDAA and TAA requirements demanded in government and defense applications.”

“The integration of our Hadron thermal-visible camera module and Prism software into Lantronix’s solution brings advanced image signal processing and AI capabilities to edge devices,” said Mike Walters, VP of Product Management at Teledyne FLIR OEM. “It will now accelerate the development of next-gen, AI-enabled camera solutions in Gremsy’s secure, compliant drone platform for defense and industrial operations.”

Key Strategic & Financial Highlights:

Production Shipments Underway : Lantronix is already generating early revenue and confirming design win momentum.

: Lantronix is already generating early revenue and confirming design win momentum. High-Margin Opportunity : Lantronix’s solution is designed into mission-critical, high-value applications across government, energy, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

: Lantronix’s solution is designed into mission-critical, high-value applications across government, energy, agriculture and infrastructure sectors. Regulatory Advantage: Lantronix’s solution is fully NDAA/TAA-compliant, essential for U.S. defense and federal integrations.

Differentiated Technology Driving Performance

Gremsy’s platform, powered by Lantronix’s edge AI solution, delivers:

Edge-Based AI Processing : Onboard inference for object detection, scene recognition, SLAM and anomaly detection

: Onboard inference for object detection, scene recognition, SLAM and anomaly detection Real-Time Analytics : Enhanced operational decision-making for surveying, mapping, inspection and defense

: Enhanced operational decision-making for surveying, mapping, inspection and defense Extended Flight Times : Ultra-efficient power consumption for longer UAV missions

: Ultra-efficient power consumption for longer UAV missions Advanced Connectivity : Wi-Fi® 6 and rich I/O for HD video and sensor data streaming

: Wi-Fi® 6 and rich I/O for HD video and sensor data streaming Rugged Design: Operation in extreme environments (-25°C to +85°C)

Lantronix: Building a Scalable AI Platform for Industrial and Defense Markets

With deep engineering services, a robust development ecosystem (supporting ROS2, Docker, and more) and ongoing expansion into edge AI and IoT, Lantronix is uniquely positioned to drive high-margin revenue across both defense and commercial drone applications. This Gremsy partnership reinforces Lantronix’s role as a trusted AI compute provider for global OEMs and highlights the company’s execution against its long-term growth strategy, which is focused on:

Secure, compliant embedded compute

High-growth verticals (drones, robotics, smart infrastructure)

Recurring software and services expansion

Lantronix solutions and Engineering Services combine embedded compute technology, compliance expertise and flexible software support to accelerate customer product development. This scalable platform approach not only enables rapid time‑to‑market for Gremsy but also positions Lantronix to support future industrial IoT programs that require TAA and NDAA compliance.

Learn more about Lantronix’s Engineering Services, SOM solutions and additional Drone Applications at Lantronix.com.

*According to Drone Industry Insights’ 2025–2030 Global Drone Market Report

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity, and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT, and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security, and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

About Gremsy

Gremsy is a world-renowned provider of advanced gimbal and camera systems for drones. Their high-quality solutions are designed to meet the demanding needs of professionals in industries such as filmmaking, surveying, and public safety. Gremsy’s commitment to precision, innovation, and ease of use makes them a trusted partner for UAV manufacturers, system integrators across the globe.

For more about Gremsy, visit https://gremsy.com/.

