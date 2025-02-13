Lagos State Schools Sports Festival Begins With Athletics and Field Events



Lagos: The maiden edition of the Lagos State Schools Sports Festival kicked off on Wednesday with athletics and field events, providing students with a platform to showcase their talents and sportsmanship.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event, organised by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MBSE), was held at Yaba College of Technology.





Highlights of the festival included a march-past by schools from the six education districts, track and field events, athletics for junior and senior categories, and activities like long jump, high jump, and calisthenics by Queen’s College. Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, emphasized that the festival reflects the school’s commitment to holistic education, not just focusing on academics but also on intellectual, physical, emotional, and social development.





Alli-Balogun stated, ‘Our maiden sports festival is a significant milestone in our school’s journey towards providing a world-class educational experience.’ He noted that sports and physical education play a crucial role in students’ overall development, demonstrating Lagos schools’ dedication to this ideal. The commissioner highlighted that the event fosters community spirit and promotes physical activity and wellness.





He added that sports have long been a source of entertainment, inspiration, and personal growth. ‘Through sports, students learn valuable lessons in hard work, dedication, and fair play. They build confidence, fitness, and lasting friendships, creating memories that will stay with them forever,’ Alli-Balogun said. He also noted the evolution of the sports industry, offering diverse career opportunities for individuals with different skills, interests, and qualifications.





In his remarks, the Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, praised the students’ performances, especially those who emerged as winners. Shittu assured that necessary measures would be implemented to monitor students’ progress, helping them grow, improve, and reach their full potential in sports. He stressed the importance of balancing education with sports, ensuring students are well-equipped to utilise their abilities effectively.





The LASUBEB chairman urged parents to support government efforts by encouraging their children, stating that sports and education should go hand in hand. ‘The combination of education and sports enhances both mental and physical development. We ensure that students balance the two without compromising either,’ he added. NAN reports that students who excelled in various activities were decorated with medals and trophies in recognition of their outstanding performances.

