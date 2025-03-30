

Lagos: Some Lagos residents on Sunday praised Nigerian Muslims for devotion and charity during the month-long Ramadan fast which ended on Saturday. In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the residents noted that the Ramadan fast was a period of spiritual rebirth, urging Muslims to sustain lessons from the fast.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the residents urged Muslims to ensure discipline, honesty, hard work, and charity in every aspect of life. They also encouraged Christians undergoing the 40-day fasting and prayer Lenten season to ensure dedication and obedience to God. NAN reports that Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of fasting, communal prayer, and sober reflection. The 2025 Ramadan fast began on March 1, while Lent started on March 5 and will usher in Easter.





Mrs. Precious Ojobunmi, an Office Assistant at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, highlighted the significance of the coincidence of Ramadan Fast and the Christian Lenten season. Ojobunmi noted that both Christianity and Islam discourage indolence and disregard for constituted authority. She advised Muslims and Christians to reflect the virtues they imbibed from the Ramadan Fast and Lenten season in their daily activities.





Alhaji Ibrahim Layinde, a civil servant, emphasized that the Ramadan Fast is compulsory for every adult Muslim except the sick, travelers, pregnant women, and nursing mothers. He congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the dawn-to-dusk fast and urged them to positively impact their environments.





Mr. Taiwo Alimi, a clerical staff with Lagos State Government, shared that he participated in the Ramadan Fast despite an illness, ensuring his work was not negatively affected. He stressed that fasting should not interfere with a job being paid for, considering the level of unemployment in society.





Pastor Josiah Omoniyi of the Christ Apostolic Church emphasized that the essence of fasting would be lost if God’s commandments are disobeyed. He urged strict obedience to God’s commandment as a demonstration of the lessons from fasting and prayers.





Mr. Bidemi Bayioku, an Administration Officer, expressed that the simultaneous fasting of Muslims and Christians should foster unity. He advised both groups to reflect the lessons from their fasting in their relationships, workplaces, and environments, highlighting the pride Lagos State takes in diligence.

