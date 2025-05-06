

Lagos: The Lagos State Government has reported over N3 billion in food trade transactions at its mid-level agro produce hub in Idi-oro, Mushin, since its launch in December 2023.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, announced this achievement during a Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s sixth year in office. Olusanya highlighted that the hub, which commenced operations on December 17, 2023, has facilitated the sale of farm-fresh agro produce every Wednesday and Saturday. The total transaction value at the hub has exceeded N3 billion, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to transforming the agricultural sector in Lagos.





Olusanya also mentioned the establishment of initiatives such as the Lagos Cattle Transit Station, Ranches, and the Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. These initiatives are part of the government’s strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and food security. The state’s five-year agricultural and food systems roadmap, along with the food security systems policy document, serve as guides to achieving these goals.





The commissioner stated that the Mid-Level Agro Produce Hub at Idi-oro Mushin is a key component of the state’s food system transformation agenda. Additional hubs are under construction in Agege, Abijo, and Opebi. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s efforts are aimed at providing Lagosians with access to wholesome foods at affordable prices, processed in hygienic conditions, and marketed in dignified facilities.





Olusanya noted the projected increase in Lagos State’s population to approximately 24 million by 2030, necessitating an increase in food production. The state’s food demand is expected to rise to N7.96 trillion per annum by 2030. Currently, with local food production output, the state will need to import food worth about N3.38 trillion annually by 2030 to meet demand. To achieve 40 percent local production, the state needs to grow its production by approximately 20 percent annually.





She outlined the ministry’s recent achievements, including various programmes that have positively impacted food production, agro enterprises, and job creation within the agricultural value chain. The state’s food system transformation agenda and the Produce for Lagos programme have redefined marketing, transportation, processing, and established partnerships for consistent food supply.





The state government has also initiated food discount markets and farmer’s discount markets under the Ounje Eko initiative to mitigate the high cost of animal feeds and provide communities with affordable food through a farmers’ subsidy programme. The state provided 800,000 households with subsidised food items under the Ounje Eko Food Discount Market Project and supported 3,726 poultry and fish farmers with subsidised feeds under the Ounje Eko Farmers’ Subsidy Programme. Additionally, 300 youths have been trained in apiculture, and farm access roads, jetties, and cottage processing centres have been constructed across the state in collaboration with the World Bank under the APPEALS and Lagos CARES projects.

