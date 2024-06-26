

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has set up a disciplinary panel to investigate two operatives accused of assaulting a woman during a raid on a hotel in Lagos on Thursday.

Its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, added that the officers were to appear before the panel on Monday.

Oyewale said that the EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, set up the disciplinary team to look into the case of the two errant officers of the commission who allegedly assaulted a female staff of Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the officers were sighted in a viral video assaulting the staff of the hotel in an early morning sting operation on Thursday.

‘Olukoyede ordered the arrest of the two officers and has directed them to appear before a joint Disciplinary Team comprising the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee, APDC and the Department of Ethics and Integrity.

‘They are billed to appear before the Team on Monday July

1, at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission, Abuja.

‘ The team would look into the case of the officers and recommend appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken against them,’ he said.

According to him, Olukoyede stressed that no stone will be left unturned in getting the officers to account for their unprofessional conduct.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria