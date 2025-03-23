Lagos Evolving, Not Smelling – Commissioner



Lagos: The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, has emphasized that the state is progressing towards a structured sanitation system. He reassured that Lagos is not ‘smelling’ but is instead evolving with a focus on sustainable waste management and modernized sanitation practices.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Wahab highlighted the Lagos State Government’s commitment to a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach aimed at creating a clean, resilient, and liveable city. The administration under Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is dedicated to building a sustainable environment through strategic initiatives. Mr. Wahab stated that the waste and sanitation challenges in Lagos require structural solutions, not just political rhetoric.

The commissioner mentioned several measures undertaken by the government, including the installation of over 50 air quality monitors across strategic locations to track industrial, transport, and household emissions. The Lagos State Waste Ma

nagement Authority has also expanded waste collection services to align with the state’s THEMES plus Agenda. In collaboration with Ibeju Lekki Local Government, tricycle compactors have been introduced on a pay-as-you-go model for areas with non-motorable roads, with plans to expand this model with 500 additional tricycle compactors.

In the next 18 months, Lagos plans to close Olusosun and Solous 3 landfills, converting them into modern Transfer Loading Stations for waste sorting, compacting, and recycling. This initiative is expected to process 2,500 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily and generate 60 to 80 megawatts of electricity, contributing clean energy to the Lagos power grid.

The commissioner also noted the state’s efforts to phase out single-use plastics and promote sustainable alternatives through Extended Producer Responsibilities among manufacturers. Lagos has signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding with international partners to develop waste-to-resource initiatives, ensuring the city rema

ins at the forefront of waste recovery, recycling, and energy generation.

Industrial effluent discharge into Lagos waterways has decreased by 25% over the past two years, attributed to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency’s consistent regulation. The state is also implementing bio-remediation techniques to enhance surface water quality. The Lagos Waste Water Management Office (LASWMO) has deployed modular Septage Pre-Treatment Plants to ensure efficient faecal sludge treatment.

Furthermore, enforcement among members of the Sewage and Wastewater Dislodgers Association of Nigeria prevents indiscriminate wastewater dumping. As part of street sanitation efforts, 15,000 street sweepers are deployed daily, complemented by stronger enforcement of environmental laws. The state also aims to combat open defecation through sensitization and the construction of public toilets, with plans for additional facilities via public-private partnerships.

The State Parks and Garden Agency’s ‘Trees for Lagos’ campaign

will see 50,000 trees planted in selected locations, supporting environmental greening efforts across highways, railway routes, and public spaces.