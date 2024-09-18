Lagdo Dam water will be released gradually to prevent flooding – NIHSA



The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has announced the commencement of gradual release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam to prevent flooding in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NIHSA, Mr Umar Mohammed, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He stated that ‘following an official communication from the dam’s management, the water release will gradually increase over the next seven days’.

According to him, the initial release rate is set at 100 cubic meters per second (approximately 8.64 million cubic meters per day) starting Sept. 17, 2024, with potential increase to 1,000 cubic meters per second.

He noted that the final rate would depend on inflows from the upstream Garoua River, the primary source of the reservoir, which also feeds into the Benue River, a key waterway in Nigeria.

‘The release will be regulated to ensure that water levels do not exceed the capacity of the Benue River system, preventing major flooding in downstream areas of Nigeria,’ he added.

He reassured the p

ublic that measures are in place to control the flow and reduce flooding risk, with the release stopping once inflows to the Lagdo reservoir is manageable.

He emphasised that there is no immediate cause for alarm, as water levels along the Benue River remain within safe limits.

He urged heightened vigilance from states bordering the Benue River, including Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

He called on both federal and state governments, as well as local authorities, to prepare adequately for any potential rise in water levels to mitigate the risk of flooding.

Mohammed also assured the public that ‘NIHSA will continue to monitor river flow levels closely and provide regular updates to prevent emergencies.’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Niger Basin Authority recently warned of rising water levels in the River Niger, urging states along the river t

o remain on high alert for possible flooding.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria