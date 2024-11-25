

Abuja: Nigeria, through the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), is advancing efforts to harness animal genetic resources for sustainable agriculture, food security, and economic development. The initiative aims to promote the conservation, sustainable use, and development of indigenous genetic resources to enhance livestock productivity and resilience.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Sanusi Abubakar, the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, shared details during a stakeholder meeting on the Development of the National Strategy and Action Plan on Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR). He highlighted the significance of the plan, which aligns with the Global Plan of Action on Animal Genetic Resources developed by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), promoting sustainable and rational management to improve productivity and foster international collaboration. Abubakar announced the initiation of groundwork for a national gene bank to preserve genetic material of indigenou

s animal breeds, enhancing biodiversity and safeguarding valuable traits in local livestock. Nigeria’s commitment is further demonstrated by its active participation in the recent Global National Coordinators Workshop in Rome. The validated document is expected to guide sustainable management, reduce reliance on imports, and boost the livestock sector’s economic impact.

Earlier, Dr Popoola Mustafa, Project Team Lead, emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening and securing its animal genetic resources, aiming for sustainable livestock production and resilience. The initiative aligns with the Global Plan of Action on Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR), which Nigeria signed in 2007 but has not fully implemented. The objective is to address the underperformance of the livestock sector, which has the potential to contribute N33 trillion to the economy. Popoola identified key limitations such as poor animal identification, genetic diversion from mixing local and foreign breeds, and uncoordinated management of f

ree-roaming animals. He proposed solutions like proper characterisation and cataloguing of local genetic resources, creating breeding programmes for specific outputs, and focusing on sustainable use and conservation. He also recommended targeted government interventions and institutional support, including guidelines for the newly established Ministry of Livestock Development and support from the World Bank.

Dr Anthony Okere, Director of the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), stated that the organisation oversees both animal and plant genetic resources. He highlighted NACGRAB’s role in cataloguing local breeds and developing ‘Made in Nigeria’ poultry breeds. NACGRAB serves as the Secretariat for the National Variety Release Committee, overseeing the registration, release, and cataloguing of new animal breeds. Okere expressed optimism that the meeting would generate innovative ideas and actionable recommendations to guide the Ministry’s work, ensuring sustainable utilisation of

animal genetic resources. He also emphasised the broader national goal of strengthening Nigeria’s livestock sector, reducing reliance on foreign genetic material, and enhancing the country’s capacity for genetic research and innovation.