

Bauchi: The National Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) project has conducted its quarterly technical mission aimed at boosting livestock production in Bauchi, Gombe, and Plateau States. The mission was designed to identify challenges and provide technical solutions to improve livestock value chains in these regions.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Alhaji Sanusi Abubakar, emphasized that this mission differed from routine World Bank supervision visits. It specifically targeted issues within the states and sought to enhance productivity, commercialization, and resilience in Nigeria’s livestock sector. Abubakar highlighted improvements in water and pasture resources, abattoir upgrades, and better market access for farmers as key priorities of the mission.





Abubakar praised Bauchi’s performance in the project, particularly acknowledging the support from the state governor. He urged the L-PRES office in Bauchi to intensify its efforts for optimal results. Mr. Musa Adamu-One, the L-PRES Coordinator in Bauchi, noted that the engagement was timely and would help improve the office’s performance by fostering collaboration among technical officers in animal health, husbandry, extension services, procurement, and operations.





Adamu-One described the mission as a moment for stock-taking to evaluate achievements, plan future actions, and strengthen capacities. He expressed confidence that L-PRES offices in the three states would be better equipped for timely and effective project delivery by the mission’s conclusion.





The News Agency of Nigeria also reported that stakeholders from the three states collaborated on technical issues affecting project delivery. The World Bank-assisted L-PRES project is active in 20 Nigerian states and operates under the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

