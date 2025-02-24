READING, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, has been selected by Kyivstar, the leading Ukrainian digital operator, part of VEON Group (Dubai, UAE) to deliver enhanced Enterprise fixed and mobile connectivity for the operator’s B2B customers. Kyivstar has partnered with Mavenir to deploy its leading-edge, future-proof architecture and full-stack solution, including hardware, software and containerized platform.

The FMC solution includes Converged Telephony Application Server (CTAS), Media Resource Function (MRF), Element Management System and Analytics Platform providing enterprise services. Mavenir also brings in-depth knowledge of the Ukrainian market, and an ability to deliver the solution with short timelines. Defne, a specialist in providing innovative voice solutions for the enterprise market, will be working alongside Mavenir to deliver some of the niche business services, whilst Mavenir will be responsible for the overall solution. Investment in world-class connectivity infrastructure remains a high priority for Kyivstar despite the conditions in the region.

Kyivstar CIO, Andriy Zhukovskyi, said: “Connectivity is incredibly important in Ukraine at this time, and our role is to keep deploying the best services to all our customers. Mavenir has demonstrated to us that they have a world-class solution that meets the needs of our Enterprise customers, showcasing the ability to deliver on time – despite the extremely challenging environment in which we are working.”

Dr. Virtyt Koshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Mavenir, added: “The team at Kyivstar is committed to deliver cutting edge services, and we’re proud to be the preferred partner for this new Enterprise and Business Services capability.”

About Kyivstar:

Kyivstar is Ukraine’s largest communications operator, serving more than 23.3 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet fixed line customers (as of September 2024). The company provides services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, Big Data, Cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, and more. Kyivstar plans to invest USD 1 billion into the development of new telecom technologies in Ukraine over 2023-2027. Kyivstar has allocated over UAH 2 billion over the past two years to help Ukraine overcome wartime challenges, including providing support for the Armed Forces, clients and social projects. Kyivstar is a part of VEON, global digital operator. The Group’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq (New York) stock exchange. Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the communications sector, the best employer and a socially responsible company. For more information: www.kyivstar.ua

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

