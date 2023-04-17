Kpachi residents receive financial support to register for NHIS

A total of 230 residents of Kpachi in the Kumbungu District have received financial support to register under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enjoy free health care.

The initiative was undertaken by TOUCH-PEOPLE’S LIVES FOUNDATION with support from De Bruel School (Zeist) in Holland, Gethsemane Encounter (Holland) and Maganoba Farms to help for the poor and needy to benefit from the NHIS to address some of their health care challenges.

Mr Francis Kofi Taylor, Founder of TOUCH-PEOPLE’S LIVES FOUNDATION, speaking at Kpachi to provide the financial support to the beneficiary residents, advised them to prioritise regular medical check-ups to ensure healthy living.

He said regular medical check-ups could help individuals detect any possible diseases that they might be at risk of, which could also help them to increase their chances of treatment.

He also advised them to do regular exercise and eat a balanced diet to boost their immune system.

Mr Charles Maganoba, Programme Manager of TOUCH-PEOPLE’S LIVES FOUNDATION urged people in communities to participate in health screening exercises to reduce the risk of developing a condition or complications.

Naa Laanoyo Fuseini, Chief of Kpachi expressed appreciation to the organisers for their support to enable residents enjoy free health care.

TOUCH-PEOPLE’S LIVES FOUNDATION is a registered NGO offering education and health support for rural communities in the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency