Kourittenga: End of training on local dishes



Ouagadougou: The secretary general of the Kourittenga province, Moctar Ilboudo, chaired on Saturday July 27, 2024 in Koupéla, the closing ceremony of the 2nd edition of the training on learning local dishes, initiated by the Association for the promotion of local dishes of Koupela.

Participants gained knowledge on the preparation of local dishes such as birba, zimzindo, gonré, porridge and many other dishes.

Florencia Angela Kaboré, one of the participants, appreciated the initiative.

‘I really liked it and I thank everyone who taught me how to prepare. I could now prepare local dishes for my family and even during ceremonies,’ she said.

According to Adja Diabaté/Bikienga, the activity marks something very important for the young generation in terms of culinary art.

For her, this will allow children to know our values ??a

nd especially our local dishes.

‘I get satisfaction from that. My encouragement to the initiators,’ she said.

The president of the Association for the Promotion of Local Koupela Dishes, Sylvie Kéré/Kaboré, thanked all those who directly or indirectly contributed to the success of the activity.

‘Our goal is to get our young men, women and children to promote local foods. Through this activity, we try to prevent the disappearance of certain dishes and food products. We say thank you to the provincial authorities who spared no effort in supporting us. This encourages us to give the best of ourselves,’ she added.

The secretary general of Kourittenga province, Moctar Ilboudo, representing the High Commissioner, said that an activity of this kind is very important because it responds to the government’s call to promote local dishes.

‘The Association has been able to keep our young people and all those who are passionate about cooking usefully occupied. We can only congratulate them and encourage them to move f

orward,’ said Mr. Ilboudo.

The Association benefited from the support of several partners.

Source: Burkina Information Agency