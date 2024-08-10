Koubri: The special delegation clears the gutters of their waste



Ouagadougou: The special delegation from the commune of Koubri organized a cleaning of the gutters on Saturday and took the opportunity to raise awareness among the population on the importance of sanitation.

‘People have understood that their health depends on themselves. They thus participate in cleaning the gutters of the commune, which were completely blocked,’ declares Samadé Léonard Gougou, President of the special delegation (PDS) of the commune of Koubri.

For him, the inhabitants of the rural commune of Koubri are doing their part to clean up their town because they know that their health depends on it.

Mr. Gougou spoke on Saturday morning in Koubri, during the sanitation activity organized by the municipality.

The rainwater drainage ditches were mostly blocked. Some were even barely visible, overgrown with sand, earth or other waste.

The inhabitants of the 26 villages of Koubri came out en masse to empty the gutters of their harmful contents.

‘This activity will allow the gutters to be unblocke

d and rainwater to flow towards the dam. It will also make it possible to fight against diseases such as dengue and malaria,’ says the first head of the municipality.

According to Léonard Gougou, this activity is part of the presidential initiative for endogenous development.

Kokoro Kobori, Kadiogo provincial infrastructure director, called on residents of Koubri to properly maintain the gutters.

‘Some gutters are not made of concrete. We will pass this information on to whoever it may concern, and for future projects, they will be made of concrete,’ he promises.

For Sibiri Compaoré, president of the town hall’s sanitation commission, the cleaning will be continued and awareness-raising will be carried out among users.

‘I invite all residents of Koubri to participate in the sanitation activities of the municipality. This will also help cultivate social cohesion between residents,’ underlines Mr. Compaoré.

Martin Kaboré, resident of Koubri, welcomes the initiative of the special delegation.

‘We apprecia

te the desire of the special delegation to fight against diseases and floods by cleaning the gutters,’ says Martin Kaboré.

Every first Saturday of the month is reserved for sanitation activities in Koubri.

Source: Burkina Information Agency