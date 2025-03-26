

Lokoja: Farmers under the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP-AF) in Kogi are celebrating a bumper dry season rice harvest. The farmers, who cultivated rice on various hectares of farmland, appreciate Kogi VCDP for providing them with essential farm inputs, including improved rice seedlings, fertilisers, harvesting equipment, and capacity-building training.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the farmers attributed their success to the support they received from the VCDP, which included training on good agronomic practices and provision of critical farm inputs. Speaking at Magajiya Ijiho Cluster Rice Farmland in Lokoja, some farmers thanked VCDP for the intervention, saying it had increased their yield.





A farmer, Sule Mohammed, expressed joy over the significant increase in rice yield, attributing it to the improved rice seedlings and fertilisers provided by VCDP. He noted that the intervention allowed them to harvest rice in three months instead of the usual five to six months. The improved yield has also enabled farmers to sell their products at a competitive price of N42,000 per 100kg of rice paddy.





Another farmer, Mohammed Musa, highlighted that the dry season farming brings peace of mind compared to the rainy season, where floods can destroy crops. Musa noted that the support from VCDP has improved their livelihoods by increasing their farm yield up to four times the previous harvests.





Female farmer Sadiyat Umar acknowledged that the bumper harvest has improved their standard of living amidst economic challenges. She praised VCDP for providing necessary farm inputs like improved seeds, fertilisers, and harvesting equipment.





The farmers appealed for continued support from VCDP and the Kogi Government to enhance their capacity and adopt best agronomic practices. Dr. Fatima Aliyu, the National Coordinator IFAD-VCDP Abuja, commended the farmers for their success and assured them of future support.





Representing Aliyu, Vera Onyilo, the Knowledge Management and Communication Advisor to VCDP National Office, praised the state government for its timely financial contributions. She noted the increase in rice yield per hectare from 1.5 metric tons to 5.5 metric tons, highlighting the visible success of the program.





Dr. Stella Adejoh, the IFAD-VCDP Kogi State Coordinator, praised the state government for creating an enabling environment for the VCDP program. She noted that the intervention has not only improved farmers’ livelihoods but also contributed to food security in the country.





Adejoh disclosed that more than 3,000 rice farmers and a total of 5,450 rice and cassava farmers have been supported across five local government areas in Kogi, emphasizing the significant impact of the VCDP program.

