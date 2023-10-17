||Kharas education directorate career fair series kicks off at Keetmanshoop

KEETMANSHOOP: The Directorate of Education, Acts and Culture in ||Kharas on Tuesday kicked off its career fair series at Keetmanshoop.

Speaking here, Senior Education Officer Otillie Lamberth said the career fair serves as a platform for learners to connect with relevant service providers on what careers are available to them.

“We know some learners do not want to go into the academic fields, some want vocational training so at such a platform learners can then be introduced to such service providers. We get learners who are in Grade 11 or Grade 12 and still do not know what they want to become and it should not be so,” she said.

In a speech read on her behalf, Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) president Lucia Ndishishi called on educational institutions, both public and private, to forge partnerships with the industry and to equip students and learners with practical skills and experiences that will make them job-ready from day one.

“To the learners, the path to success may be riddled with obstacles, but it is your determination, resilience and unwavering spirit that will carry you through,” she added.

Keetmanshoop deputy mayor, Easter Isaak, at the same event urged teachers to offer mentorship to learners at schools and also when they leave schools to ensure that they achieve their dreams and become torchbearers for future generations.

“You must 20 years from now be able to direct others on the choices they have to make, take ownership of your destiny, the direction that you will have to take after leaving school is your own and 10 years down the line you cannot blame someone because of your choices,” he said.

The career fair, which is held in collaboration with Anglo-America Namibia and Namibia Grape Company trust funds, ends on Saturday in Lüderitz, while sessions will be held at Karasburg and Oranjemund on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

Grade 9 and Grade 11 learners from the Keetmanshoop Junior Secondary school, JA Nel secondary school, PK de Villiers secondary school and Suiderlig High Secondary School attended the session at Keetmanshoop.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency