

Abuja: The Kebbi Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MSM Cement Ltd. to establish a cement factory with a capacity of three million tonnes per annum in the state. The MoU was signed by Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi and the Chairman of the company, Alhaji Mu’azzam Mairawani, at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Gov. Nasir Idris expressed his commitment to creating an enabling environment for the cement factory to operate successfully. He highlighted the importance of the project for reducing unemployment, noting that MSM Cement Ltd. plans to create approximately 45,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, through this initiative.





The governor emphasized the mutual benefits for the Federal Government, the State Government, and the residents of Kebbi. He also acknowledged the strong relationship between Kebbi and the Federal Government, expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the recent award of road contracts in the state.





Alhaji Mu’azzam Mairawani, Chairman of MSM Cement Ltd., stated that the establishment of the factory marks a significant milestone for both the company and Nigeria’s cement industry. The factory will utilize the latest technology and be branded as MSM Kebbi Cement. Mairawani attributed the decision to the availability of limestone deposits in Kebbi and the welcoming attitude of its people.





The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, highlighted that the factory represents a substantial investment by MSM group, expected to create 20,000 direct jobs and 25,000 indirect jobs. He noted that the plant’s location near the border positions it to benefit from manufactured exports and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.





Sen. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, praised the Kebbi governor for attracting investors to the state. He emphasized that investor confidence in Nigeria is bolstered by measures implemented by President Tinubu, which foster a competitive and rule-based business environment.

