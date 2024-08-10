Kaya: A lesson in civics given at the remand center



Ouagadougou: The bodies of the Center-North region sacrificed this Tuesday to the traditional rise of national colors. Under the chairmanship of the secretary general of the region, the Kaya remand and correctional center hosted the said ceremony on August 6, 2024.

The solemn raising of the national colors and the sharing of information marked the ceremony held on Tuesday August 6, 2024 within the confines of the Kaya remand and correctional center.

‘This rise of colors, the day after the independence day of our country, marks our attachment to our dear homeland,’ declared Inoussa Kaboré at the end of the rise, to the sound of the national anthem sung in chorus by the participants.

Inoussa Kaboré congratulated the participants on this day commemorating the 64 years of struggle for true independence of Burkina Faso.

A framework for civic expression, the monthly raising of colors ceremony is also a moment of information sharing for the region’s constituent bodies.

The occasion was a great opportunity to pr

esent victories and congratulate the actors who have distinguished themselves in one way or another in their respective fields.

The Center-Nord emerging sports school presented the second prize in volleyball in the 5th edition of the ‘Efforts’ competition, held in Tenkodogo in early July.

The Kaya university center presented the 1st prize pétanque trophy of the National Week of Arts and Culture of the Universities of Burkina (SENAC-UB).

The National Confederation of Culture (CNC) chose this opportunity to thank all the actors who contributed to the success of the fundraising for the peace effort that it initiated in April 2024.

Under the flag, certificates of recognition were given to personalities from the region, including the governor and His Majesty Naaba Sigri, king of Boussouma.

Source: Burkina Information Agency