Kapenguria Prisons lashes their probation counterparts 2-0 in a tantalizing football match



Residents of Aramaket in Kapenguria Municipality were yesterday treated to an entertaining football match that turned an ever-serene old market area into a beehive of activities.

The match that saw probation and prison officers break from their usual daily routine to engage in the out-of-office mental health awareness activity attracted spectators from the village that usually has very few welfare activities.

The 90-minutes match saw Kapenguria Prisons team outwit their worthy counterparts Probation,beating them 2-0.

The goalless first half kept the two teams expecting a win but the second half proved the strength and tact of the Kapenguria Prisons whereby they scored the first goal through a penalty well taken by Niford Wanyama.

Probation team’s hope to reclaim their morale was thwarted when John Rotich hit the net giving Kapenguria Prisons the clear win.

The two departments organised the friendly football match aimed at promoting workplace mental health in West Pokot County.

The event which brought to

gether staff from both organisations for an afternoon of fun highlighted the importance of physical activity and teamwork in fostering a supportive environment for both probation officers and prison staff.

Participants noted that the football match was successful, contributing to stronger bond among participants while promoting the crucial message of mental health awareness at the workplace.

Probation officer Daniel Pseret, said not only did the match provide a platform to engage in healthy competition, but also allowed them to bond and build interpersonal relationships outside their usual work setting.

He noted that sports can significantly improve morale, encourage teamwork, and provide a healthy outlet for stress.

‘We recognize the challenges that our employees face, and we are committed to creating an environment that prioritizes mental health. The theme of the week was Correctional service week and Mental Health awareness for effective service delivery,’ said Pseret.

He noted that a football match i

s just one of many activities that they plan to implement in order to support staffs’ well-being.

On his part, Kapenguria Main Prison Chief Inspector Isaac Maruga acknowledged the impact of mental health on productivity and job satisfaction saying such initiatives are crucial in building a supportive workplace culture.

Inspector Maruga said they are hopeful to continue with the efforts, encouraging other organisations to prioritise mental health in their workplaces.

He expressed his optimism about the initiative’s impact on employee mental health saying such events not only strengthen relationships among staff but also provide vital outlets for stress relief.

‘I believe that our focus on mental health will continue to improve as we engage in activities like this,’ Maruga stated.

Additionally, in recognising the importance of inclusivity, organisers noted the need to incorporate events specifically for female employees in future initiatives.

‘Next time, we aim to include gender-specific activities to ens

ure that all employees can participate and benefit from these wellness programs,’ he said.

Participants enjoyed an afternoon filled with friendly competition and laughter, with the match serving as a reminder of the importance of physical activity and social interaction in combating mental health issues.

The event ended with a gathering where employees shared their experiences and discussed strategies to promote mental wellness at work.

Source: Kenya News Agency