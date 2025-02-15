Kano State Invests N1bn on Water Supply System Upgrade



Kano: The Kano State government has allocated over N1 billion to purchase ten high-capacity water pumps aimed at revitalizing the state’s water supply system. Commissioner for Water Resources, Umar Doguwa, announced this initiative during an inspection of the pump machines at the Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Doguwa emphasized the severe water shortage in Kano, which led Governor Abba Yusuf to take decisive measures. The governor, being an engineer, personally evaluated all water treatment plants in the state and identified faulty raw water pumps as the main problem. Six pumps, each with a capacity of 110 kilowatts, are slated for installation at the Challawa Water Treatment Plant, while four pumps, with a capacity of 160 kilowatts each, will be placed at the Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant.





The commissioner issued warnings to industries, commercial centers, and individuals misusing treated water, particularly those diverting it for agricultural purposes. He stated that those found responsible for such practices would face government action, including the potential seizure of lands. Doguwa also addressed the issue of water theft from hydrants intended for emergency use, noting that increased surveillance would lead to penalties for perpetrators.





Industries and commercial establishments in the state were urged by Doguwa to promptly settle their water bills, highlighting the end of free government water access. He also revealed a project aimed at restoring pipe-borne water to Dambatta Town, which had lacked a public water supply for nine years. Doguwa assured the residents of significant progress and a forthcoming restoration of their water supply, emphasizing the government’s commitment to quality work and adequate water provision for every town in Kano.

