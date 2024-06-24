Kagogi Young Stars pip Koro FC to lift Kitoro IV Unity Cup



Kagogi Young Stars on Friday pipped Koro Young Stars 1-0 to lift maiden Kitoro IV Unity Cup in Borgu, New Bussa, Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the maiden U15 grassroots tournament was sponsored by ChatmyCause (CMC) Initiative.

The tournament which was organised in honour of the Emir of Borgu, Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV.

No fewer than 250 players and 16 teams participated in the competition.

The teams were grouped into four groups, consisting of four teams in each group.

Teams in Group A were City Rulers FC, Kagogi Young Stars Karabonde, Flamingos FC.

In Group B, we had Frontliners FC, Kainji Pillars, NATA, and Dodo Jnr FC.

Group C comprised of Koro Young Stars FC, Highlanders FC, Borgu Yield FC, and Hotline FC.

While Group D was made up of Gbere, ‘A Academy Wawa, Golden Stars FC, 221 TNK Battalion and Monnai FC.

After several rounds of hostilities in the group stage, Round of 16 and the quarter-finals, four teams qualified for the semi-finals at the end of a pulsati

ng encounter.

The teams include Gbere, ‘A Academy, City Rulers FC, Kagogi Young Stars Karabonde, and Koro Young Stars FC.

Both Kagogi Young Stars and Koro Young Stars advanced to the finals after defeating Gbere ‘A’ Academy and City Rulers, respectively, in the semi-finals.

The third place match played on Thursday saw Abdulgafar Abidoka grab a brace, while Musa Dantalo added the third goal as Gbere ‘A’ Academy beat City Rulers 3-0.

The final match played on Friday lived up to the expectations of a mammoth crowd, which tropped in their hundreds to watch the thrilling encounter.

Koro Young Stars began the game on the strong footing and looked to assert their dominance early in the match.

But they squandered a lot of goal scoring chances, which came their way, with only the goalkeeper to beat on several occasions.

However, it was Kagogi Young Stars who opened scoring through Haliru Karabonde in the 18th minute against the run of play.

Karabonde’s early effort proved to be the winning goal after Kagogi Yo

ung Stars’ defence withstood a barrage of attacks from their opponents to emerge winners of the tournament.

NAN also reports that the gold, silver, and bronze medalists received mouth-watering cash rewards courtesy of the Emir.

Lily Grace, the Executive Director of CMC Initiative, told newsmen after the match that the winners had also qualified to take part in a scouting programme billed to take place in Abuja from July 5 to July 7.

She said that as part of her Initiative’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a total of 50 of the best players selected during the course of the tournament and 10 coaches would be sponsored to take part in the U15 Scouting and Coaching programme in Abuja.

The Emir thanked CMC for providing children of the Emirates with the opportunity to showcase their God-given talent.

He said that it would go a long way to ensure that the youths achieve their dreams and become great.

The programme organised by Patoz Football Concept Ltd. in collaboration with Chatmycause (CMC) Initiati

ve and OTP United FC, Finland is for youth academies across Nigeria at the Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment football pitch, Abuja.

The programme is to discover and support less privileged talented players at the grassroots, develop and launch the ‘NEXT NAIJA FOOTBALL SUPERSTAR’.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria