Joint delegation of FAO and European Union visits Port of Lobito

Lobito – A joint delegation from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Fund (FAO) and the European Union visited the Port of Lobito, following the coordination conference on the Lobito Corridor, ANGOP learned today.

The members of the delegation, headed by Rouja Johnstone, watched the institutional video of the port company, where they were able to collect information, from the characteristics of the Bay to the Port.

They were able to learn about the infrastructures and equipment, operational capacity, as well as the internal and international security of the Port of Lobito.

This delegation worked for two days in Lobito city, collecting data for studies on impact projects in the agribusiness sector along the Lobito Corridor.

Also on the same day, the Power Africa delegation, led by its deputy regional coordinator, Ted Lawrence, and its multilateral partners, were also at the Port of Lobito, with the aim of understanding the company’s challenges and learning about the operation of the operational system

s and the essential infrastructures for the development of the Lobito Corridor.

Power Africa was also at the Lobito Corridor coordination conference to, together with international donors, support private entrepreneurs in carrying out transactions in the electricity sector in sub-Saharan Africa.

The delegation included the commercial attaché of the United States Embassy in Angola and representatives of the private sector of the countries linked to the Corridor, namely the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

On the occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port of Lobito, Celso Rosas, gave pertinent explanations in relation to the port activity, now as a Landlord Port, resulting from the concessions of the multipurpose terminals (general and containerized cargo) and the ore carrier.

Celso Rosas considered that the port company has become a national and international reference due to ‘excellent management’, having received the certification of ISO14001 -2015 and ISO44001-2018 this y

ear.

‘This represents national and international recognition for the quality of the work that Porto has been doing’, he said.

The Port of Lobito became a Landlord Port with the concession of the ore terminals to the Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR) consortium, on July 4, 2023, and the multipurpose to Africa Global Logistics, on December 11 of the same year.

Source: Angola Press News Agency