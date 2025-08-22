

Abuja: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in partnership with the Kakehashi Africa-Nigeria Initiative (KANI), has awarded scholarships to 20 Nigerians for Master’s degrees and internships under the African Business Education (ABE) Initiative. This initiative represents the 12th batch of beneficiaries partaking in programs such as the ABE Initiative, the SDGs Global Leader Programme Agri-Net, and PREPARE, all facilitated through Japan’s Official Development Assistance.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the orientation and send-forth ceremony took place in Abuja, where Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Suzuki Hideo, emphasized the program as a strong commitment to Africa, particularly Nigeria, aligning with the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). Mr. Hideo expressed that the event was more than just a ceremony but a celebration of dreams, hard work, and the beginning of a transformative journey. He urged the participants to see themselves as ambassadors, bridging

Nigeria and Japan.

Mr. Yuzurio Susumu, Chief Representative of JICA Nigeria, explained the scholarships are designed to enhance human resource development and fortify socio-economic links between the two countries. This year’s cohort comprises 20 participants, with most programs lasting two years, while doctoral candidates will engage in three-year studies. The Japanese Government and JICA fully sponsor the scheme.

Senior JICA representative, Mr. Yamamoto Tetsuya, highlighted that the initiative targets key sectors such as agriculture, energy, health, and private sector development, which are crucial for Nigeria’s progress. Among the beneficiaries is Charles Anibogo, a principal electrical engineer at the Ministry of Power, who plans to study energy transmission policy at the International University of Japan. He believes that the program will enable him to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s energy policy upon his return.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, around 150 Nigerians have pursued academic

qualifications and gained internship experience with Japanese companies through this initiative.