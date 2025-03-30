

Abuja: Candidates who applied for admission through the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) mode using awaiting results from IJMB or JUPEB have been urged to upload their results as soon as they are released. The Public Communication Advisor of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the call on Sunday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Benjamin emphasised that failure to upload the results would result in disqualification from consideration for the 2024 DE admission. “During the 2024 DE registration period, some candidates registered with awaiting results from IJMB and JUPEB but have not yet uploaded these results,” he stated.





He further clarified that no candidate will be considered for admission with awaiting results, aligning with the policy for UTME candidates. “Any application marked as ‘awaiting result’ (AR) that does not comply with this directive will be disqualified from admission consideration,” Benjamin added.





Benjamin stressed the importance of verifying all candidates’ credentials to determine their eligibility. He warned that candidates who fail to upload their results will be regarded as not having any results.





Additionally, he encouraged candidates applying for the 2025 DE to be proactive, ensuring that their awaiting results were uploaded promptly upon release. Doing so would change their status from AR and enhance their chances of admission.

