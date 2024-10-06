Ivory Coast-AIP/ FAAPA Grand Prize: The Ivorian Press Agency wins the prize for the best video



The Ivorian Press Agency (AIP) won the Grand Prize of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA) for the best video, on the occasion of the 9th Meeting of this Federation which is being held from Thursday 03 to Saturday 05 October 2024 in Abidjan-Plateau.

This video report, lasting 07mn 59s, produced by Kamongnin Sylla, has the theme ‘Kangaroo Mother Care: A Beneficial Embrace for Premature Babies’.

It immerses viewers in a revolutionary method that saves lives and strengthens family bonds. Inspired by the behavior of kangaroos, Kangaroo Mother Care allows premature babies to benefit from skin-to-skin contact with their parents, creating protective warmth and a vital bond.

The prize for the best article went to the Moroccan Press Agency (MAP). Its title is ‘From the abyss to the peaks: the exhilarating fight of a breeder to rebuild his livestock’, written by Mohammed Amine Ikhibi.

While the Senegalese Press Agency (APS) won the prize for the best photo thanks to Djeylani Seydi, whose phot

ographic work is captioned ‘In Mbao, a coastal town in the suburbs of Dakar, the urgent seriousness of climate change is punctuating the daily lives of populations confronted with the advance of the sea, with more than visible consequences on the degradation of their living environment’.

Approved at its first General Assembly in November 2015, the ‘FAAPA Grand Prix’ has established itself as a prestigious distinction in the field of African journalism.

Organized by FAAPA, this award aims to encourage excellence and recognize the most talented journalists and reporters from member news agencies of this African federation.

Originally, it rewarded the best article and the best photograph, highlighting journalistic rigor and the power of the image. In 2019, it expanded to video productions, reflecting the evolution of the media.

Since its inception, this prestigious award has honored 19 laureates from different regions of the continent.

Source: Burkina Information Agency