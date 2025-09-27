

Abuja: Young and skilled Nigerian artisans will soon benefit from a government-backed talent development for export programme, as disclosed by Afiz Ogun, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF). The initiative is designed to facilitate the export of skilled Nigerian artisans, aged 35 years and below, to countries in need of their expertise.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ogun revealed that the programme would be available to qualified and trained individuals who successfully complete their training. These participants will receive a certification recognized by the federal government, enhancing their employability in international markets. Ogun shared these details during a visit to trainees taking examinations at the Lanre Shittu Motors training center in Abuja.





The ITF is known for its various skill development programmes, such as the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) and the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) initiative. These programmes aim to train youths in trades like manufacturing, engineering, and ICT, with the goal of reducing unemployment and fostering national economic growth.





The new export initiative is being developed in partnership with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA). Ogun explained that NACCIMA’s global trade fairs and commercial networks play a crucial role in identifying countries with a demand for specific categories of skilled workers. Collaborations with organizations such as the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) further enhance the reach and impact of these programmes.

