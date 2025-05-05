JOHANNESBURG, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Africa’s BFSI sector navigates a rapidly growing lending market, digital debt recovery has become critical for success. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping this landscape, enabling financial institutions to streamline collections, cut costs, and enhance customer experiences through automated chatbots, predictive analytics, and multi-channel engagement. To equip industry leaders with transformative solutions, IT News Africa and Infobip are excited to announce their exclusive webinar, Transforming Loan Recovery: A Digital Approach for BFSI, set for 21 May 2025, 10am-12pm.

This virtual event will highlight Infobip’s cutting-edge Digital Debt Recovery Solution, designed to optimize collections while ensuring compliance and customer trust. Attendees will explore how AI-driven automation, real-time analytics, and alternative credit scoring—using mobile money transactions and behavioral data—can redefine debt recovery strategies. With Africa’s financial sector at a turning point, this webinar offers actionable insights to stay competitive and compliant in a dynamic regulatory environment.

Event Highlights

Discover how AI and automation drive cost-efficient, scalable debt recovery solutions.

Learn customer-centric collection strategies that boost recovery rates while upholding ethical standards.

Understand the latest regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance in digital debt collection.

Explore alternative credit scoring leveraging digital footprints and behavioral analytics.

Connect with BFSI leaders and fintech experts shaping Africa’s financial future.

Distinguished Speakers

The webinar features a stellar lineup of industry pioneers:

Lemmy Kimani , Product Manager at Mpesa Africa, sharing expertise on mobile financial solutions.

, Product Manager at Mpesa Africa, sharing expertise on mobile financial solutions. Ayanda Xaba , Investment Analyst at DBSA, offering insights on risk and investment strategies.

, Investment Analyst at DBSA, offering insights on risk and investment strategies. Oluwole Coker , Head Mobile & Digital Banking at FCMB, discussing digital banking innovations.

, Head Mobile & Digital Banking at FCMB, discussing digital banking innovations. Ela Naranda, Product Marketing Manager – SaaS at Infobip, highlighting the power of Infobip’s platform.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is designed for CIOs, CTOs, IT Managers, Banking and Financial Services Executives, Regulators, Debt Recovery Specialists, and Compliance Professionals across industries like financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, and more. Attendees will gain practical strategies to enhance efficiency, security, and compliance in debt recovery.

Why This Matters

With rising loan volumes and increasing regulatory scrutiny, Africa’s BFSI sector must embrace technology-driven approaches to remain agile. This webinar, hosted by IT News Africa and Infobip, provides a unique platform to learn from real-world success stories, engage with industry leaders, and discover how Infobip’s solutions are revolutionizing debt recovery. Participants will leave equipped to improve recovery rates, strengthen customer relationships, and navigate complex regulations.

Register Now

Don’t miss this opportunity to shape the future of debt recovery in Africa’s lending market. Join us on 21 May 2025, 10am-12pm, for Transforming Loan Recovery: A Digital Approach for BFSI. Secure your spot today at https://itnewsafrica.com/event/event/transforming-loan-recovery/#register.

About IT News Africa

IT News Africa is a leading provider of technology news and events, connecting industry professionals across Africa through insightful content and high-impact conferences.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global leader in omnichannel engagement powering a broad range of messaging channels, tools and solutions for advanced customer engagement, authentication and security. We help our clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business and enhance the customer experience – all in a fast, secure and reliable way.

Quality engineering is the backbone of everything we do. Building great customer solutions on the edge of innovation means we hire, grow, and retain the best engineering talent worldwide. Over the last 15 years, we’ve grown into an Engineering Powerhouse with 70+ offices in 6 continents and over 3,700 experts, aiming to change how the world communicates.

We see ourselves as humble engineers led by our philosophy of learning by doing and fueled by our passion for technology. This is why all our solutions are entirely in-house developed, and we are proud of all the talents we have in our company!

Media Contact

Martha Mabena

IT News Africa

Email: events@itnewsafrica.com

Phone: +27 12 012 5801



GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001094397