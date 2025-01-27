Irish Foreign Minister Advocates for Strong U.S.-EU Business Relations



Brussels: Foreign Minister Simon Harris emphasized on Monday that the United States would benefit from conducting business with European Union member countries. Harris shared these insights during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ahead of a crucial meeting of EU foreign ministers set to discuss Ukraine, EU-U.S. relations, and the Middle East situation.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced potential tariffs on the EU and a 10 percent punitive duty on Chinese imports, citing fentanyl’s transit from China to the U.S. via Mexico and Canada as a primary concern. These remarks came shortly after Trump assumed office, as he addressed reporters at the White House, highlighting troubling trade surpluses other countries, including the EU, have with the United States.





Minister Harris acknowledged President Trump’s leadership and the Republican party’s control over Congress, which provides a platform for Trump to steer U.S. policy. Harris noted the EU’s position as a significant bloc that should focus on self-determined actions rather than merely reacting to U.S. politics. He stressed the importance of the EU implementing key reports and recommendations to strengthen its position and competitiveness.





Harris affirmed Ireland’s readiness to engage with the Trump administration, as it has with previous U.S. administrations, despite acknowledging potential challenges. He stressed the importance of early engagement between the EU and the U.S. and welcomed future discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, indicating a proactive approach to fostering strong bilateral relations.

