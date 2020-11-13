iONEBIO Inc. Deployment of FICS (Fast Infection Control System) at the International Airport of Paraguay

iONEBIO iLAMP Novel-CoV19 Detection Kit is a high-speed laboratory assay intended as a groundbreaking aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

This technologically advanced solution was developed in an attempt to serve as the gold standard in high-throughput high-accuracy testing, without compromising analytical sensitivity and specificity.

PCR amplification assay time of 20~30 minutes allows for the overall testing process in airports and transportation hubs within 1 hour.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ‘iONEBIO Inc.‘, a Korean bio-venture company deployed its ‘Fast Infection Control System (FICS) in the recently re-opened Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Asuncion, Paraguay in close cooperation with DINAC (Dirección Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil), and Laboratorio Horvath.

‘iONEBIO Inc.’ announced that under the contract signed in September, they have installed specimen collection stations and local examination centers at the airport testing up to 5,000 passengers and drive-thru patients per day, and 150,000 tests per month.

Despite the late start, the number of confirmed cases in Paraguay had been skyrocketing from the third quarter this year, the current aggregate reaching more than 68,000 confirmed cases. Silvio Pettirossi International Airport – the heart of airway travel in Paraguay – had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officially resumed commercial flights and activities in October.

The director of the DINAC, Felix Kanazawa, stated that most of the airlines operating in Paraguay have already begun to commercialize flight tickets and he expects that activities will normalize in November.

With close cooperative relationships with the Ministry of Transport and local laboratories, ‘iONEBIO Inc.’ also plans to export FICS (Fast Infection Control System) to operate examination centers on the borders of Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia, in attempt to contribute greatly in revitalizing the Paraguayan economy.

The COVID-19 diagnostic kits provided by ‘iONEBIO Inc.’ (the iLAMP Novel-CoV19 Detection kit) as a part of their infection control system can dramatically shorten the release of test results to 1 hour from specimen collection – a distinctive performance in contrast to other conventional RT-PCR tools that take up to 2~3 days on the turnaround.

The kit is patented to be the first ever Coronavirus-specific diagnostics tool in South Korea, and was CE certified in May. Currently exporting to more than 30 countries, iONEBIO’s rapid infection control system FICS is being acknowledged as the most efficient and reliable solution in controlling large floating population.

An official from iONEBIO Inc. said, “we will make every effort to ensure the quality control of our COVID-19 diagnostic kits and the smooth operation of the airport rapid quarantine management system in order to promote the excellence of K-quarantine to the world. Starting from the advancement to Paraguay, we anticipate that many countries in the world will adopt our system in the near future.”

More information about iONEBIO can be found at http://www.ionebio.com/.

Inquiry: ionebio@ionebio.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1333753/ENG.jpg