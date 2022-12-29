IOM East and Horn of Africa Drought Response – Situation Report (1-30 November 2022)

1,936,780 people reached by IOM in 2022

1,029,548 people reached in November 2022

55% of people reached are female

53% of IOM targeted people reached

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A historic drought has affected the Greater Horn of Africa since the end of 2020, with a fifth consecutive failed season now confirmed during the October to December 2022 rainy season. Yet another failed rainy season is forecast for March to May 2023. More than 36 million people are affected by the drought in the region, including 24.1 million in Ethiopia, 7.8 million in Somalia, 4.5 million in Kenya and almost 200,000 in Djibouti. Of these, more than two million people have been forced to leave their homes in search of life-saving assistance, including 1.3 million in Somalia, 534,000 in Ethiopia and more than 340,000 in Kenya. There has also been large-scale displacement across borders, with 24,000 people arriving from Somalia to Kenya (Dadaab Refugee Camp) since end-September 2022. In Somalia, a total of 214,000 people were found to face catastrophic food insecurity – Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 5 – during the October to December 2022 period. The length and geographical scope of the current drought already makes it more severe than the 2011 drought/famine, which is estimated to have led to the death of 260,000 people. As indicated by the Famine Review Committee (FRC) in a report dated 2 December 2022: “… if funding, outreach, management and coverage in all sectors and in particular in health and WASH are not scaled up, famine is a strong possibility and not only in the April-June 2023 period but well beyond that.” Indeed, been confirmed across the region. It is estimated that currently only one third of the people targeted in the region are reached by health and WASH support, and only about half with shelter support. IOM is at the forefront, with other humanitarian agencies, to prevent the current situation from tipping into famine. Urgent and sustained funding is required to allow IOM to maintain and further scale up its operations to meet the urgent needs of drought-affected populations.

Source: International Organization for Migration