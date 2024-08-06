Ioba: Consultation for the opening of the Dano provincial vocational training center from the next school year



Ouagadougou: The general management of Burkina Suudu Bawdè (BSB) or house of competence of Burkina organized a conclave to discuss the opening of the provincial professional training center (CPFP) of Dano, on Thursday August 1, 2024, under the chairmanship of the high commissioner of the Ioba province, Bernadette Adenyo / Sermé.

Built in 2012 in Dano, the provincial vocational training center (CPFP) of the Ioba province has never operated normally until today. This center, created by the Ministry of Youth and Employment, aims to improve the accessibility of the vocational training offered to local populations.

According to the technical advisor to the general director of Suudu Bwadè (BSB), Boukary Sayaogo, the CPFP should make it possible to provide this locality with the skills it needs to support its development.

This is why BSB came to take stock of the CPFP in Dano, to discuss with the authorities, local youth structures and professionals, explained Mr. Sayaogo.

From this consultation, proposals for a

ctions to be carried out with a view to revitalizing the center were formulated with an implementation plan.

The Dano CPFP has had the equipment of three training courses since its creation. These are rural mechanics, wood carpentry and metal construction.

The BSB plans to carry out training in the center from the next school year.

The opening for this year will concern two sectors among the three available at the center. Per sector, the center can recruit up to 30 learners. The duration of the training is one to two years depending on the sector. The cost of the training is 35,000 FCFA.

To this end, the participants proposed rural mechanics and metal construction (or welding). Rural mechanics includes the repair of two-wheeled machines, grain mills, human-powered drilling, motor pumps and generators.

Before the actual opening of the center, repair work is essential. In addition, the Dano CPFP is not supplied with electricity and water.

It also does not have a fence. All these concerns were noted by the

BSB mission to be addressed by the start of the school year. The participants made two recommendations, namely: securing the land of the CPFP of Dano through its registration, the opening of sectors in building electricity and research and artisanal processing of gold.

During this meeting, the participants, led by the head of the Ioba province, Bernadette Adenyo / Sermé, showed particular interest in the opening and normal functioning of the Dano CPFP for the benefit of young people.

For the High Commissioner, we must look to the future by building on the difficulties of the past. She invited the participants to be communication relays to carry the information to all the communes of the Ioba province.

Ms. Adenyo urged BSB to make this prospect of opening the Dano CPFP a reality to improve the employability of young people. She thanked the regional director in charge of youth in the southwest, Dendéol Imnazy Somda, for his availability.

The inter-regional director 2 of BSB, Bakary Millogo, welcomed the per

sonal involvement of the High Commissioner of Ioba in the project to open the center. According to him, all stakeholders are committed to meeting the challenge of opening the Dano CPFP at the next school year.

Mr. Millogo invited the populations and the ministry in charge of youth and employment supported BSB for information, awareness and mobilization of young people in order to generate enthusiasm for the two selected sectors.

Source : Burkina Information Agency