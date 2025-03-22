

Katsina: The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has directed troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to intensify air offensives against bandits while ensuring maximum protection of civilians.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, stated that Abubakar gave the order during his visit to the Air Component Headquarters of Operation Fansam Yamma in Katsina and Sokoto States. This directive aligns with NAF’s Civilian Harm Mitigation Action Plan and reinforces its commitment to precision air operations that prioritize civilian safety.





Abubakar commended the unwavering dedication of the troops in combating banditry and urged them to sustain the momentum. He emphasized that air power has remained a decisive force in dismantling criminal strongholds and providing crucial support to ground troops in the ongoing counter-banditry campaign. He reassured the personnel of continuous support in the areas of intelligence, logistics, and welfare to ensure operational success.





The CAS highlighted that timely intelligence, well-maintained equipment, and high troop morale are fundamental to achieving lasting security in the region. His visit also included a first-hand assessment of operational aircraft and ongoing infrastructural projects in the two states.





Abubakar assured that NAF would be resolute in its mission to safeguard the nation and protect its citizens, leveraging air superiority and strategic coordination to combat threats to national security.

