Institute seeks inclusion of CITM qualification in federal civil service

The Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM) has called for the inclusion of CITM, as one of the recognised professional bodies’ qualification in the federal civil service.

Mr. Olumide Adedoyin, Registrar, CITM, stated this at the institute`s 3rd Induction and Recertification Programme in Abuja on Thursday, with the theme “Advancing Treasury Techniques for Business and Economic Development.”

He said just like the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) and Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN), anyone with CITM qualification should be placed on proper civil service cadre.

He said the demand for the inclusion was sequel to a memo from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. (AGF)

According to him, the memo seeks the inclusion of CITM qualifications as one of the recognised professional bodies’ qualifications in the federal civil service and scheme of service.

He said “this is not only anticipated to benefit dedicated civil servants but also to enhance the capabilities of the FSC in its quest to achieve various objectives.

Adedoyin commended the speedy attention given to CITM request by the Office of the Head of Civil, adding that the outcome would elevate professionalism in civil service..

He said this would also help the standards of Nigeria’s public service, adding that members of the institute had achieved remarkable milestones.

The Registrar said that their collective efforts were expected to continue driving positive change in treasury management within Nigeria.

It would be recalled that CITM in the memo to the AGF, quoted the provisions of the scheme of service revised edition of May 1, 2000 with reference to pages 182/183; 187 and 188.

He said that the scheme had always recommended for placement, holders of treasury qualification in the State and Federal Scheme of Service as was then in operation from grade levels 06 to 08.

Adedoyin said that this was before the passage and assent to the CITM (Establishment Act, 2021) government notice no. 4 January, 2022.

He said the inclusion of this Act into the scheme of service would add value and afford holders of the qualification the opportunity to benefit from evolving new knowledge and best practices.

Mr Olubode Oke, an inductee and former Director of Finance in the civil service, now a University lecturer, said people have little knowledge about treasury management..

He said many practitioners did not know they had limited knowledge about treasury management, saying, “even when I was in the office all they know is to sign cheque and pay cash out. ”

“This means that we have a gap which is what CITM is trying to bridge in order to educate, develop and have understanding of what treasury management is all about.

He said, “It is good, I am a fellow of ICAN and treasury is practiced within the government accounting, so it is good if CITM is included as part of promotion requirement for entry.

Earlier, Mr Daniel Akeju, Special Adviser to the Registrar, said with the recognition, CITM members would be able to implement professionally.

He said CITM would help to enhance the skills of members in terms of what they delivered to the system, adding that if it is not accepted in the civil service many will be reluctant to join.

“We need this in Nigeria, we need members to be part of this institute and we want them to be able to do the best in managing our resources.

He appealed to the Head of service of the federation to fast-forward what they are doing so that CITM could be recognised as a requirement in the civil service. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria