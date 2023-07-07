Institute offers university scholarships to wards of public, private sector workers

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, United Kingdom (CIEPUK) on Friday said it will offer university scholarships to the children of public and private sector workers across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CIEPUK had earlier said it was partnering several institutions to award scholarships to outstanding students in the just concluded 2023 JAMB/UTME examinations.

Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, National President of CIEPUK, told NAN that the institute decided to extend its scholarship programme to students, whose parents were either working for the government or in the private sector.

He said the gesture was a way of helping workers cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy regime, introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The president said that the institute is in partnership with several universities within and outside the country, to offer 50 percent scholarship to these children.

Ezenwoye said that the 50 per cent scholarship would cover part of the students` tuition, hostel and other fees throughout their four-year period in the University of their Choice.

He said 50 per cent scholarship to any university of their choice, would cover JAMB/UTME students who did very well and other students with lower scores, provided they apply between now and Aug. 30.

“This is in line with the Federal Government’s policies on inclusive, affordable and accessible education under the able watch of Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

“Our goal is to lighten the burden of this government/private sector workers and the strain on their finances occasioned by the fuel subsidy regime. “So that for a semester, they pay N60, 000 as tuition fees, N30, 000 for hostel and N5, 000 as medical fees for their wards.

“CIEPUK has decided to allocate 20 scholarship slots each to staff of the various ministries, government institutions, parastatals, agencies as well as private organisations across the country.

“Interested staff with eligible wards is advised to apply through their various ministries and private organisations, as CIEPUK would deal directly and officially with the management of the organisations.

“Beneficiaries would access categorised scholarships to enable them study the course of their choice in any of our collaborating public and private Universities and polytechnics in Nigeria and overseas, for2023/2024 academic session.

“The tertiary institutions include; Hipdet University, Cameroon, Gideon Robert University, Lusaka, Zambia, St. Monica University, Cameroon, Paul University, Awka, Tansian University, Umunya Anambra State and Maduka University, Enugu State.

“Others are Covenant Polytechnic, Owerri, Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba and Dorben Polytechnic, Abuja.

“Admission forms are already on sale and the first scholarship/admission screening interview will be held on Aug. 30 at the Old Registrar’s office, Paul University, Awka or CIEPUK Head Office, Abuja at noon,“he said.

“You can go to our website www.ciepuk.org.uk to confirm the courses we offer as well as call 08069030670, 07030808907 or visit Ciepuk Educators House (Head Office), 39A First Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja for more information,” he said.

He said that the government ministry, parastatal and private organisation, would receive an award letter for the 20 university scholarship slots to enable them compile the list of their nominees within the next seven days.

He urged the various ministries and private organisations who do not receive their award letters within the stipulated period to call or visit the CIEPUK headquarters for prompt action.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria