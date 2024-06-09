Institute, NAN partner to promote made in Nigeria products



The Electronics Development Institute (ELDI) says it is ready to partner with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in promoting made in Nigeria goods.

Dr Oluwaseyi Ogungbenro, the Overseeing Officer of the institute in Awka, said this during a courtesy visit by the NAN, Anambra Correspondent, Mrs Joy Mbachi.

ELDI is an institute under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), focusing on electronics, software and hardware researches as well as production of prototypes for small and medium enterprises.

He said: ‘I’m appealing to Anambra residents and Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria products because that is the way to go, to come out of the current economic situation.

‘It is not just a patriotic gesture, it is also a way to develop and grow local industries and Nigeria’s economy.

‘I made bold to say that ELDI has made lots of researches and produced prototypes and products that have capacity to solve some problems in our various households and offices.

‘We produce energy

saving bulbs, stabilisers, solar inverter, solar generating sets, automated mower, rechargeable lamps, automatic poultry cage system, electronic medical testing device, among others.

‘These products are very affordable, durable and of high quality. Let us patronise our own locally made products and we will see our economy flourish.’

Ogungbenro called on the Anambra State Government to partner with the research institute, saying that there were lots of services the institute could offer to the government at cheaper cost.

Earlier, Mbachi said the visit was to seek partnership and to ensure effective coverage of the innovations at the institute.

According to Mbachi, publicising the inventions of ELDI in the media will create awareness and attract the attention of Nigerians to their products and services.

Highlight of the visit was a tour of the institute’s electronics workshops.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria