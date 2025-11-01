Insecurity and Democracy Crises Threaten ECOWAS Regional Integration: ECOWAS President



Abuja: The President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, has highlighted that West Africa is grappling with significant security and democracy crises that pose a threat to the sub-region’s integration agenda. He delivered this message at the African Public Square (APS) Second Continental Edition Conference, themed “Future Proofing Regional Integration in Africa: ECOWAS 50,” held in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, APS serves as a platform for debates on African peace, security, and development among public intellectuals from various backgrounds. Convened by Amandla Institute and African Leadership Centre, the event gathered leaders, policymakers, and academics to explore ways ECOWAS can redefine its integration framework amidst increasing political, economic, and security challenges.

Touray, represented by Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, emphasized the commission’s initiation of introspective discussions aimed at addressing ECOWAS’ entir

e integration framework. He noted that the process is citizen-driven, and the outcomes will culminate in a draft pact charting ECOWAS’s path for the next 15 years.

Highlighting the crises, Touray expressed concern over the security and democracy challenges in West Africa, mentioning terrorism and political violence. He criticized the lack of lessons learned by leaders, tracing ECOWAS’s history from its 1975 inception through various challenges, including post-Cold War conflicts and current democratic issues.

Touray warned of a “warm war” era of global realignments and strategic rivalry, urging West Africa to safeguard its collective interests. He lamented political exclusion in some member states, which undermines democracy and has led to withdrawals from the regional bloc. Only a renewed commitment to inclusivity, governance, and dialogue could reintegrate estranged members.

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and co-founder of Amandla Institute, attributed the security crisis to governanc

e failures rather than insurgency. He argued that corruption, exclusion, and weak institutions have been more damaging than armed groups. Fayemi stressed that military force alone would not resolve public discontent and called for rebuilding trust between leaders and citizens to address the governance deficit.

Fayemi pointed out that the resurgence of coups and extremism reflects a loss of faith in democratic governance. He warned against relying on military takeovers to address underlying inequality, unemployment, and poverty. He urged ECOWAS to shift from rhetoric to reform, focusing on justice, accountability, and inclusion to achieve genuine stability.

Reflecting on ECOWAS’s Golden Jubilee, Fayemi called it a moment for deep reflection on regional integration. He praised ECOWAS’s early peace and democracy efforts but cautioned against losing touch with citizens. He stressed the need for ECOWAS to transform from an elite-driven community to one representing the people, particularly youth and women.

Godw

in Murunga, Executive Secretary of CODESRIA, and Funmi Olonisakin, Vice President of International Engagement at King’s College, London, also shared insights. Murunga advocated for integration beyond state-centric models, while Olonisakin emphasized a cross-generational pathway for regional transformation, highlighting West Africa’s young population as a potential reservoir.